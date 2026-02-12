$43.030.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych proposed that the IOC conclude the "Helmet of Memory" scandal by calling for the ban to be lifted and an apology issued. He also suggested providing electricity generators for Ukrainian sports facilities.

Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to Ukraine
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych appealed to the International Olympic Committee with a public proposal to end the scandal surrounding the ban on the use of the "Helmet of Memory" and to take a practical step in support of Ukrainian sports. Vladyslav Heraskevych wrote about this on his "X" social media page, UNN reports.

Details

In his address, Heraskevych emphasized that he never sought conflict with the IOC and did not create it. According to him, the scandal arose due to the International Olympic Committee's interpretation of the rules, which many consider discriminatory.

The athlete noted that although this situation allowed for a loud discussion about fallen Ukrainian athletes, the very fact of the scandal distracts a significant part of attention from the competitions and the athletes participating in them. That is why, according to Vladyslav Heraskevych, he again proposes to end the conflict.

In his address to the IOC, Heraskevych called for lifting the ban on the use of the "Helmet of Memory," apologizing for the pressure that, according to him, was exerted on him in recent days, and, as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainian sports, donating generators to Ukrainian sports facilities that suffer daily from Russian shelling.

Recall

Ukrainian alpine skier Dmytro Shepiuk demonstrated a glove with the inscription "Ukr heroes with us" at the Olympics, supporting the initiative of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. This was a response to the IOC's ban on using the "helmet of memory."

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietySportsNews of the World
