Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The IOC has officially disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The reason is his refusal to comply with IOC rules on athlete self-expression.

Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially announced the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina on its official website, UNN reports.

Skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been barred from participating in the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina after refusing to comply with the IOC's rules on athlete self-expression.

- states the IOC's announcement.

Details

"After a final chance, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych will not be able to start this morning at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina. The decision was made after his refusal to comply with the IOC's rules on athlete self-expression. The jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) made the decision based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear did not comply with the rules," the statement reads.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) regrettably decided to withdraw his accreditation for the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina," the IOC noted.

Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS12.02.26, 10:19 • 844 views

The IOC claims that "despite numerous exchanges and personal meetings between the IOC and Mr. Heraskevych, the last of which took place this morning with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, he did not consider any compromises."

"The IOC very much wanted Mr. Heraskevych to participate in the competition. That is why the IOC met with him to find the most respectful way to express his desire to honor the memory of his fellow athletes who died as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The essence of this matter is not the message, but where he wanted to express it," the IOC statement said.

The IOC stated that "Heraskevych was able to display his helmet in all training runs. The IOC also offered him the opportunity to wear a mourning armband immediately after the competition while passing through the mixed zone."

"This morning, upon arrival at the competition venue, Mr. Heraskevych met with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who explained the IOC's position to him for the last time. As in previous personal meetings, he refused to change his position," the IOC indicated.

Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to Ukraine12.02.26, 10:05 • 1124 views

