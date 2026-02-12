$43.030.06
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been excluded from the 2026 Olympic Games after refusing to change his helmet, which features images of fallen Ukrainian athletes. He plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
facebook.com/olympicua

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has withdrawn from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games after refusing a last-minute request from the International Olympic Committee to use a helmet other than his "memory helmet," AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry was waiting for Heraskevych at the top of the track when he arrived around 8:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, approximately 75 minutes before the start of the men's skeleton race.

They went to a separate area and spoke briefly, and apparently Coventry was unable to persuade Heraskevych. He held a decision from the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation as he briefly addressed reporters and stated that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"It's hard to say or put into words. It's emptiness," he said.

Heraskevych arrived at the Olympic Games with a custom-designed helmet featuring the faces of over 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches who died during the war.

On Monday evening, the IOC stated that the helmet would not be allowed for use in competition, citing a rule prohibiting political statements on the Olympic field. However, Heraskevych wore the helmet during training on Tuesday and Wednesday, knowing that the IOC might ultimately disqualify him from the Olympic competition.

"The helmet does not violate any IOC rules," Heraskevych said.

The IOC has not yet commented.

Previously, the IOC had sided with Heraskevych. When he displayed a "No War in Ukraine" poster after his fourth and final run at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the IOC stated that he was simply calling for peace and had not violated the Olympic Charter.

"We want him to compete. We really want him to have his moment in the spotlight," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday. "This is very, very important. We want all athletes to have their moment in the spotlight, and that's the whole point. We want all our athletes to have a level playing field."

The first two runs took place on Thursday, and the final two on Friday evening. Heraskevych was a genuine medal contender.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineSports
War in Ukraine
Milan
Ukraine