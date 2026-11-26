The UK Ministry of Defence has, for the first time since the Cold War, contacted around 100,000 former members of the strategic reserve, urging them to prepare for possible mobilisation. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

Details

The letters were received by former personnel from all three branches of the UK Armed Forces. They invite them to take part in exercises and military training, including the large-scale NATO exercise Steadfast Defender, scheduled for next spring.

Reservists were also asked to update their contact details and provide information about their current place of employment, professional skills and experience.

The move concerns personnel who recently left the service but could, under certain circumstances, be called back into the army.

The step is linked to the growing threats from Russia and the need to strengthen the country's defence capabilities. In particular, Russian cruise missiles and a drone recently fell on the territory of eastern Poland, near the site of military exercises involving British personnel.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that the country is facing an elevated level of threats, and that establishing contact with reservists is a "sensible and necessary precaution."

The UK Ministry of Defence stressed that sending the letters is a practical step to strengthen readiness and deter potential aggression. At the same time, this does not mean that reservists will be mobilised in the near future.

According to the publication, the British government seeks to strengthen the strategic reserve and have up-to-date information about former military personnel, their whereabouts and the skills that could be useful for the country's defence.

The British Army currently numbers around 73,000 service members — the lowest figure since the Napoleonic Wars.

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