The United Kingdom could join the European Union's proposed programme to protect car manufacturing in Europe without imposing import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This is set out in a draft plan. The proposal was prepared by Ireland, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council. European ambassadors are due to discuss it on Wednesday, UNN writes.

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This follows earlier EU proposals under which London would have had to align its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with European ones as a condition for joining the programme.

Senior British government officials have recently expressed increasingly positive views on the possibility of participating in the initiative on terms that London would be willing to accept. They greeted the current proposal with cautious optimism.

The "Made in Europe" programme, whose official name is the Industrial Accelerator Act, aims to protect manufacturing in the EU by introducing restrictions on goods from countries outside the bloc. Particular attention is being paid to China and the automotive industry.

This initiative potentially poses a threat to the United Kingdom, since being outside the EU could make it vulnerable to restrictions aimed primarily at other countries.

Aligning with the EU's higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles would lead to an increase in their cost in the United Kingdom, where such cars are becoming increasingly popular.

In addition, there is a risk that China could respond by imposing its own tariffs on British-made cars.

"Real concern"

Ireland is now proposing, as first reported by the Financial Times, that the United Kingdom be allowed to join the Made in Europe programme without having to impose tariffs similar to those in Europe

The main argument in favour of such a decision is the close integration and interdependence of the automotive industries of the United Kingdom and the EU.

The proposal would also apply to Switzerland and the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA), including Norway. At the same time, the participation of non-EU countries would depend on granting the European Union access to their subsidy and public procurement programmes.

However, the initiative is at an early stage. Following the meeting of European ambassadors on Wednesday, it will be discussed again by the EU member states' competition ministers at a meeting before Christmas.

The proposal must also be approved by the European Commission and the European Parliament.

Following last week's EU–UK summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the Made in Europe programme had become "a cause of serious concern across the British economy, particularly among car manufacturers".

"Workers will be relieved that the United Kingdom and the EU agreed in Brussels to avoid measures that could harm each other's industries," he added.

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