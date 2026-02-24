Britain announced a new package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine four years after Putin's full-scale invasion with new military and humanitarian aid, the British government announced on February 24, UNN reports.

Details

A new package of military, humanitarian, and recovery aid has been announced.

As stated, the aid package announced today includes:

£20 million in new funding for emergency energy support to protect and restore the energy grid and provide additional generating capacity – to address the damage caused by Russia's brutal attacks this winter and ensure Ukraine's energy systems are ready for next winter. This brings the total UK support for Ukraine's energy sector since the start of the war to over £490 million;

£5.7 million for humanitarian aid to frontline communities, those in need of evacuation, or affected by airstrikes or internal displacement. The UN and its partners aim to assist 4.1 million people in Ukraine, prioritizing those in the most difficult circumstances. The UK was the largest donor to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund in 2025;

medical mentorship – highly skilled teams of British military surgeons, nurses, and physiotherapists are providing mentorship to Ukrainian doctors in Ukraine. They accompany Ukrainian teams performing complex battlefield surgeries, leveraging UK expertise in trauma surgery and military injury treatment to help Ukrainian service members return to military service or rebuild their lives as civilians;

helicopter training – Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training at a British airbase to become helicopter pilot instructors. This is the first time the UK has offered helicopter instructor training to Ukraine. Graduates will train the next generation of Ukrainian military pilots, helping Ukraine defend itself and deter the enemy.

The UK Prime Minister, it is noted, will today lead the call of the Coalition of the Willing, the country's Foreign Secretary will participate in official commemorative events in Kyiv, and the country's Defense Secretary will join Ukrainians in London.