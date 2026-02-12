Britain announced the transfer of another 1000 LMM missiles to Ukraine as part of an air defense package

The United Kingdom has officially announced a new air defense package for Ukraine worth half a billion pounds (about $680 million), including £150 million ($205 million) for the NATO PURL initiative and an additional 1,000 British-made missiles, UNN reports with reference to the country's Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the United Kingdom will for the first time provide £150 million to the NATO PURL initiative, which ensures the rapid delivery of air defense interceptor missiles to protect Ukraine's skies.

The PURL initiative involves NATO coordinating the purchase of world-class defense equipment from the United States for Ukraine's defense.

"At the same time, the United Kingdom intends to supply an additional 1,000 light multi-role missiles (LMM), (...) which will be crucial for protecting Ukrainian infrastructure and cities from escalating drone and missile attacks by Russia," the statement said.

This £390 million (about $533 million) deal, it is noted, is based on deepening cooperation between British and Ukrainian industry.

"In the coming months, the United Kingdom will also supply an additional 1,200 air defense missiles and 200,000 artillery shells to Ukraine's defenders through the Air Defense Consortium (ADC)," the statement said.

