Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
UK allocates £500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Gili

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional £500 million to strengthen its air defense. The funds will be used to protect cities and critical infrastructure from missile attacks.

UK allocates £500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Gili

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional 500 million pounds sterling for the urgent strengthening of air defense. The funds will be directed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by Russia. This was announced by British Defense Minister John Healey before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

According to Healey, the new aid package is a response to Ukraine's urgent needs amid ongoing massive shelling. He emphasized that London will continue to be one of Kyiv's key allies in the field of security and defense.

The minister noted that Great Britain demonstrates leadership in shaping a new architecture of European security within NATO and acts as a responsible partner that supports allies in the face of modern threats. According to him, the British side is ready to continue supporting Ukraine, defending it, and acting together with partners in a new era of security challenges.

John Healey also confirmed that Great Britain will play one of the key roles in NATO's Arctic security mission, aimed at strengthening stability and protecting the strategically important region. He emphasized that the situation in the Arctic is becoming increasingly important for the Alliance's collective security.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels is dedicated to the implementation of the Alliance's decisions, including increasing defense spending, developing the defense industry, and further military support for Ukraine.

Recall

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. They will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
John Healey
NATO
Brussels
Great Britain
Arctic
Ukraine
Kyiv