UK allocates £500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Gili

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional 500 million pounds sterling for the urgent strengthening of air defense. The funds will be directed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by Russia. This was announced by British Defense Minister John Healey before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

According to Healey, the new aid package is a response to Ukraine's urgent needs amid ongoing massive shelling. He emphasized that London will continue to be one of Kyiv's key allies in the field of security and defense.

The minister noted that Great Britain demonstrates leadership in shaping a new architecture of European security within NATO and acts as a responsible partner that supports allies in the face of modern threats. According to him, the British side is ready to continue supporting Ukraine, defending it, and acting together with partners in a new era of security challenges.

John Healey also confirmed that Great Britain will play one of the key roles in NATO's Arctic security mission, aimed at strengthening stability and protecting the strategically important region. He emphasized that the situation in the Arctic is becoming increasingly important for the Alliance's collective security.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels is dedicated to the implementation of the Alliance's decisions, including increasing defense spending, developing the defense industry, and further military support for Ukraine.

Recall

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. They will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe.