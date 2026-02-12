$43.030.06
Rutte "absolutely confident" in continued US arms supplies to Ukraine via PURL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

NATO Secretary General Rutte expressed confidence in the continued flow of critical American equipment to Ukraine. The PURL program has provided 75% of Patriot missile deliveries and 90% of Ukraine's air defense needs.

Rutte "absolutely confident" in continued US arms supplies to Ukraine via PURL

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he was "absolutely confident" that the supply of American military equipment to Ukraine would continue through the PURL initiative, as he stated at a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"I am absolutely confident that the flow of critical American equipment to Ukraine will continue," Rutte said, referring to the PURL initiative.

The NATO Secretary General reiterated that the PURL program has provided Ukraine with about 75% of missile supplies for Patriot systems and about 90% of Ukraine's critical air defense needs.

"I am absolutely confident that the flow will continue, and we will be able to raise enough funds for it," Rutte said.

