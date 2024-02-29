$41.340.03
Bloomberg: U.S., Britain discuss threat of russian election interference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33607 views

The United States and the United Kingdom discussed security risks and potential Russian interference in their upcoming elections.

The United States and the United Kingdom have held talks on security risks and possible Russian interference in their elections. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own sources, UNN reported.

Details 

According to the newspaper's sources, officials in Washington and London are concerned that Russia or other adversaries could see an opportunity for hostile actions in other parts of the world if both countries are burdened by a potential transfer of power.

Bloomberg adds that the United States and the United Kingdom have been discussing the management of security relations between the allies during any transfer of power between governments after the election to make sure that cooperation between them does not slow down.

In 2024, more than 2 billion people will go to the polls in 50 countries15.02.24, 16:23 • 24759 views

In addition, there are also fears of interference in the elections by other foreign states, although the main focus is on Russia.

In particular, Washington and London are concerned about the so-called hybrid threats from Russia, as in 2024 about 2 billion voters will go to the polls in more than 50 countries.

We are talking about the possibility of disinformation and intimidation. According to one source, the UK has stepped up efforts to counter the threat of disinformation about the election, especially regarding diplomatic fakes and the use of artificial intelligence.

Addendum

Presidential elections in the United States are scheduled for November 5, 2024, while parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom are expected in the second half of this year.

In contrast, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not yet announced an election date. There is speculation that he may choose an election day in October, November, or December.

TikTok to step up fight against disinformation in app ahead of EU elections14.02.24, 17:55 • 23358 views

Recall

France has exposed a Russian propaganda networkthat has been broadcasting pro-Russian disinformation to more than 200 media outlets aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

