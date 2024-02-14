TikTok to step up fight against disinformation in app ahead of EU elections

The social network TikTok, owned by ByteDance, will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news before the European Parliament elections in June this year. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the social network will create "election centers" that continue the work of TikTok, which began in 2021. It is noted that it became more active last year when elections were held in Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain.

Next month, we will launch a localized Electoral Center app for each of the 27 EU member states so that people can easily separate fact from fiction, - said Kevin Morgan, Head of Trust and Security at TikTok EMEA.

According to the company, about 30% of MEPs use the app.

Working with local election commissions and civil society organizations, these election centers will become a place where our community can find verified and authoritative information, - Morgan added.

He also noted that TikTok currently cooperates with nine fact-checking organizations in Europe, but plans to expand its fact-checking network and launch nine additional media literacy companies in 2024.

Recall

TikTok's report shows that more than 12,000 fake accounts, mostly operated from Russia, spread pro-Kremlin disinformation about the Russia-Ukraine war, targeting millions of users. TikTok deleted these accounts following investigations.