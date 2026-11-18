Russia wants to limit the deployment of NATO forces in countries that joined after 1997. In exchange, it promises to reduce its forces in Kaliningrad. The issue emerged amid the "sudden push by the United States for a comprehensive deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine," which "has left Europe in a vulnerable position," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"U.S. envoys are pressing Russian and Ukrainian officials to consider new proposals on NATO rules, military assets, and troop deployments across Europe as part of negotiations to end the war," sources familiar with the matter report. "The United States even asked Kyiv whether it would surrender its Donbas to Russia in exchange for membership in the NATO military alliance," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report

The prospect of combining peace talks with security negotiations violates a long-standing principle for Europeans: Russia’s hostilities must first stop, they say, before any discussions about the movement of troops or NATO can take place, the publication notes.

But numerous European Union leaders acknowledged during the summit on Friday, November 13, that they must at least participate in parallel discussions in order to "appease" the United States, with some suggesting that it was also time to revive the conversation about Ukraine’s NATO membership, sources said.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

"The alternative is for Europe to be absent while others come up with unpleasant concessions. Or for the U.S. president, Donald Trump, simply to walk away from the negotiations," the publication notes.

U.S. negotiators believe that providing Ukraine with strong, "NATO-like" security guarantees and reaching an understanding with Russia on Europe’s security architecture are key to unlocking a broader deal on issues such as territory, where negotiations have long reached an impasse. Both Ukraine and Russia would also receive economic incentives to conclude an agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. The United States wants to "test" this proposal with Moscow, sources said.

The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT

Nevertheless, the publication notes, this idea is dangerous for many in Europe, especially countries bordering Russia. For them, it plays into Moscow’s scenario and risks the loss of local NATO forces assigned to ensure their security.

"The eastern flank is certainly not a bargaining chip, and there can be no spheres of influence," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said.

Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg

The flurry of activity intensified in recent weeks after the Democrats regained full control of Congress, taking it from Trump’s Republican Party in the elections. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff resumed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for the first time since February, when engagement was suspended because of the war with Iran, before meeting with Putin.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin on Thursday, November 19, to discuss postwar security guarantees for Ukraine, a U.S. official who declined to give his name said.

Ukraine has determined its priorities for the upcoming meeting in Berlin with the US and the EU, as well as for formats involving the Russian Federation — Zelenskyy

After that, attention will again turn to another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States, as well as meetings involving Europeans. Although the dates and locations have not yet been agreed upon, sources said.

The interim results prompted Trump’s team to hurry to demonstrate progress before the new Democratic majority comes to power in January, some sources said. After that, Democratic lawmakers may push for tougher sanctions against Russia or support for Ukraine.

On the other hand, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is buying time, some sources said. Numerous EU leaders said Friday that Moscow was showing no signs of easing its anticipated winter offensive. Some also claimed that Putin was waiting for the 2027 European elections, particularly in France, which could bring far-right figures seeking to end support for Ukraine to power.

Le Pen confirmed plans to stop financial aid to Kyiv when she becomes president of France

For their part, Ukrainians carried out a spectacular missile strike on the Kerch Bridge this week, destroying a section of the link connecting the occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia’s mainland, a key supply route for Kremlin forces.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge was intended to show Putin his weakness - The Times

Nevertheless, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Europe to sit down at the negotiating table. He urged the continent to involve representatives in the ongoing talks, arguing that there is a "window of opportunity" to make progress in the coming months. He also said that a Democratic-led Congress campaigning for support for Ukraine and putting pressure on Moscow could help force the Kremlin to make concessions.

Zelenskyy even expressed readiness to consider U.S. proposals on security issues, provided that Washington can present concrete plans to ensure Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the EU, as well as provide a strong Ukrainian army and funds for postwar reconstruction.

Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron

"For the first time, I am beginning to hear from Ukraine that there is no military solution, that we need to focus on finding a diplomatic approach," Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told reporters in Brussels on Monday. "As for whether the Russian side will be equally ready, we have heard contradictory signals from them," she added.

"Indeed, Moscow may be interested, but it has not significantly backed away from the maximalist demands it put forward in December 2021, immediately before the start of the full-scale invasion," the publication notes.

"Russia wants NATO to agree not to deploy troops in any country that joined the alliance after 1997," some people said, when it began expanding into the former Eastern Bloc led by the Soviet Union. In exchange, these people added, "Russia will reduce its military presence in Kaliningrad, a small Russian territory located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, and Belarus, a close ally of Russia that also borders the EU."

Putin may use peace talks to demand NATO's return to its 1997 level - report

At Friday’s EU summit, numerous leaders stated directly that such a compromise would never happen. However, some of them noted that they "understand that borders may shift in the future — if Kyiv agrees — and raised the question of how Ukraine might one day join NATO," sources say.

"However, any dealings with Putin carry major risks for Europe. Any compromise would likely face some resistance from the EU’s 27 member states and their allies. The Baltic countries bordering Russia are especially sensitive to the perception that Moscow has any right to have a say in Europe’s security decisions," the publication says.

"No veto for Russia over anything — that is important to us," said Budris, Lithuania’s foreign minister. "So, no veto over Ukraine’s EU membership, no veto over NATO’s presence, and no veto over anything we do within NATO as we build our collective defense," he stressed.

For now, "Europe has at least agreed to sit at the negotiating table during technical discussions." On Friday, the leaders appointed a group of national security advisers from the European Union and five major powers — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland — to represent Europe in future negotiations.