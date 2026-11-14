Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg

Russia has put forward a new demand for holding U.S.-mediated peace talks on Ukraine: a review of the European security system that would effectively entail NATO returning to its previous borders. In Europe, such demands are considered unacceptable, although some politicians allow for the possibility of consultations with Moscow. Bloomberg reports this, citing diplomatic sources, writes UNN.

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According to the agency, the Kremlin is insisting on changing the so-called security architecture of Europe. As one of Bloomberg’s sources explained, this would effectively mean rolling NATO back to its former borders, which is unacceptable to European states.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, also stated the day before that Russia is demanding that the West formally enshrine its refusal to further expand NATO.

Divisions have emerged in Europe over Russia’s demands

According to Bloomberg, some European politicians, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have privately discussed the possibility of launching consultations on European security in parallel with peace talks.

However, the idea has met with strong opposition from a number of states bordering Russia. They fear that even beginning such a dialogue could strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position.

Only Ukraine has the right to determine the future of its territory — NATO general

At the same time, other European officials advocate a pragmatic approach. In their view, consultations with Moscow could help preserve Russia’s and the United States’ participation in the negotiating process.

At the same time, they emphasize that no decisions can be made before a peace agreement is concluded and without the full consent of all EU and NATO members.

Russia also demands Finland’s withdrawal from NATO

Bild previously reported that during talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation allegedly demanded that Finland withdraw from NATO, which the country joined in 2023.

In addition, Moscow opposed the deployment of Alliance military bases in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen responded by emphasizing that such matters are not open for discussion.

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