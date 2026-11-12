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Only Ukraine has the right to determine the future of its territory — NATO general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1606 views

General John Stringer said that Ukraine itself must determine the future of its territories. He also noted the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Only Ukraine has the right to determine the future of its territory — NATO general

There are currently few signs that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has abandoned his maximalist demands. This was stated in an interview with Euronews by General John Stringer, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, NATO, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine's objectives of securing a ceasefire are "top priorities" for NATO.

We will see how seriously Russia is taking this. Let us hope that this is not simply, quite frankly, a repetition of the demands that, as I have already said, date back to 2022

- the general said.

The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT10.11.26, 09:29 • 42054 views

Asked about concerns that Ukraine could be pressured to agree to changes to its borders, including relinquishing control over parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Stringer said that only Ukraine has the right to determine the future of its sovereign territory.

As for the territory, that is solely a matter for Ukrainians

- Stringer pointed out.

He also praised the successful Ukrainian operations targeting Russian oil refineries and said that Western allies should "welcome" Ukraine's success in "harming Putin".

"This harms Putin. He thought he was going to intervene and create a new security architecture in Europe, ... and he has been very disappointed in this. ... What Ukraine has been able to achieve through imagination, innovation, and will is incredible, and we must give it the credit it deserves," Stringer added.

Reminder

Moscow allows for non-aggression pacts with individual NATO members within a new European security architecture. The proposal was voiced by diplomat Alexey Drobinin.

NATO plans to change its military strategy, focusing on deterring Russia - Politico11.11.26, 15:53 • 3336 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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