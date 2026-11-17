Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, together with a team of diplomats and negotiators, they had identified priorities for the next meeting in Berlin this week — with European and American partners — and for formats with the Russians, UNN reports.

Today, together with our Ukrainian diplomatic team, the heads of intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the participants in the negotiations, we identified priorities for the next meeting in Berlin this week — with European and American partners — and for formats with the Russians - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is important that America agreed with moscow to expand the trilateral negotiating format and include European representatives, in particular the E5 — Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Poland — as well as the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.

Ukraine is coordinating with all our partners in Europe, and we will continue working at all levels so that Europe is a strong participant in the negotiations, as we agreed with America - the Head of State added.

We will add

Also, according to Zelenskyy, they determined the framework for joint work with partners on key issues related to ending this war, guaranteeing Ukraine's security and lasting peace, the capabilities for Ukraine's recovery, and further development.

I approved tasks for the team for the coming weeks - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine will provide the United States with proposals for a prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation; intelligence channels are already communicating, Zelenskyy says

Let us recall

As reported by the President of Ukraine, on November 16 another conversation took place between the negotiating groups — Ukrainian, American, and European — at the team level. The next meeting will be held in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, where specific joint steps in the negotiation process will be developed.