Ukraine will submit our proposals for an exchange to the American side; in addition, the parameters for the release of civilian hostages were discussed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced preparations for an exchange of prisoners of war.

Ukraine will submit our proposals for an exchange to the American side; we are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks. The timeline for implementing this agreement depends on the pace of the Russian side and communication between the American team and them - the President noted.

In addition, according to him, together with Ukraine's diplomatic team, intelligence and Security Service of Ukraine chiefs, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the participants in the negotiations, they also discussed the parameters for the release of civilian hostages who are still being held in russia. Some of them have been held since before the full-scale war.

Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - Lubinets