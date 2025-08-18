$41.340.11
Bloomberg: leaders at meeting with Trump have different visions on ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Trump believes that ceasefire negotiations can be resolved in a few weeks. The US leader sees a possibility of resolving the conflict, despite differences among leaders.

Bloomberg: leaders at meeting with Trump have different visions on ceasefire
x.com/johnrobertsFox

At the meeting between US President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House regarding peace initiatives concerning Russia's war against Ukraine, there were differing views on a ceasefire, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The trio of leaders – Merz, Macron, and Starmer – using their own style, are trying to bring ceasefire talks back to the table. Others, such as Stubb and Rutte, have completely different tactics and approaches. The main thing here is that Trump is in a hurry. He does not consider these issues 'too difficult' and sees the schedule of these meetings within a couple of weeks," Bloomberg writes.

BBC notes: "Differences remain between the leaders regarding a ceasefire."

Bloomberg further reported on the French president's comment, "very much in Macron's style, to try to get an invitation: after trilateral talks with Putin, there should be a quadrilateral meeting involving Europe."

Finally, as the leaders moved to the closed part of the meeting, before which there were no questions, Trump said they would talk "for a while." As the BBC noted, Trump stated that they would continue the conversation in the East Room before returning to the Oval Office for further talks.

"Trump's concluding words at the beginning of the meeting with European leaders illustrated his balancing act – between an optimistic tone about the possibility of resolving the war in Ukraine and downplaying expectations for today's outcome," Bloomberg describes.

"I don't think there's any issue that's too difficult," he said, reportedly nodding to "two sides that want this," and noting that "President Putin also wants to find an answer."

"At the same time, it is clear that Trump did not want to set a high bar for an immediate solution, stating that in 'a week or two weeks we will know if we solve this,'" the publication writes.

Trump believes a peace deal can be reached soon

Julia Shramko

Politics
