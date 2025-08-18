Trump believes a peace deal can be reached soon

US President Donald Trump stated that he believes a peace agreement can be reached in the near future. He said this during a speech at a meeting with European leaders after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to an UNN correspondent.

We would all like an immediate ceasefire, a truce, while we work out a long-term peace. However, if that doesn't happen, Zelenskyy and Putin can talk about it... But negotiations can take place during hostilities. However, I like the idea of a truce because the killings stop immediately. However, I believe that a peace agreement can ultimately be reached, and it can be done in the near future. - Trump said.

