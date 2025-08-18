$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 1800 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 12561 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 15746 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 13005 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 24384 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 66932 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 44789 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 67830 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 45403 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 126545 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Trump believes a peace deal can be reached soon

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a quick peace agreement. He stated this after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the idea of a truce.

Trump believes a peace deal can be reached soon

US President Donald Trump stated that he believes a peace agreement can be reached in the near future. He said this during a speech at a meeting with European leaders after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to an UNN correspondent.

We would all like an immediate ceasefire, a truce, while we work out a long-term peace. However, if that doesn't happen, Zelenskyy and Putin can talk about it... But negotiations can take place during hostilities. However, I like the idea of a truce because the killings stop immediately. However, I believe that a peace agreement can ultimately be reached, and it can be done in the near future.

- Trump said.

NATO-like: Trump stated that Ukraine will be provided with protection18.08.25, 22:06 • 2304 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine