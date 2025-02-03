Bitcoin is falling: Trump's trade duties hit cryptocurrencies

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67436 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102857 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124240 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130054 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113308 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106813 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103375 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130054 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162934 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153017 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 720 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107230 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138671 views
Bitcoin is falling: Trump's trade duties hit cryptocurrencies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35496 views

The cryptocurrency market plummeted after Trump imposed new trade duties on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin dropped to $91,695, and Ether lost 22.7% of its value due to the outflow of investors from risky assets.

Bitcoin fell by 10% after Donald Trump imposed trade tariffs, which caused panic in the crypto market. Investors began to get rid of risky assets amid the escalation of the trade war between the US, China, Canada, and Mexico.

Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday, reflecting a general decline in cryptocurrency prices. Investors began to avoid risky assets amid US President Donald Trump's decision to impose trade tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico.

It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes03.02.25, 03:16 • 107628 views

The drop in the crypto market came as Wall Street futures fell by more than 1.5% as traders prepared for an escalation of the trade war. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, which prompted promises of retaliation from all three countries and further undermined confidence in risky assets.

Bitcoin dropped 10% to $91,695.8, while Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, fell 22.7% to $2,434.84. The $TRUMP memecoin, which Trump launched in January, lost more than 15%, dropping to a record low of $16,349.

The tariffs have largely overshadowed the prospects for more favorable regulation of the crypto market under the new president. In addition, Trump's latest executive order on the creation of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies did not generate much enthusiasm among investors.

Trade restrictions led to a general decline in risk appetite in global financial markets, while strengthening the dollar, which reached a nearly one-month high. Demand for safe-haven assets, such as gold, also increased, although the dollar remained the main focus for investors.

Gold prices are growing at a frantic pace30.01.25, 16:42 • 33671 view

Analysts warn that the new duties could push up inflation in the US, slow economic growth and reduce the likelihood of the Federal Reserve easing its monetary policy.

Recall 

Last week, the cryptocurrency market was volatile after US President Donald Trump's statements about the possible introduction of 100% tariffs on BRICS countries. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

