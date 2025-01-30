Gold prices are growing at a frantic pace

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58693 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105506 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103144 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132775 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101275 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116170 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110681 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132783 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154893 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14841 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19721 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110682 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139427 views
Gold prices are growing at a frantic pace

Gold prices are growing at a frantic pace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33672 views

Gold prices rose by 0.7% to $2777.55 per ounce due to fears of new US import tariffs. Traders are actively transporting gold to New York, although Trump did not include it in the tariff plans.

Gold prices have risen amid investor concerns about the possible imposition of import tariffs by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

As of 12:27 GMT, spot gold rose by 0.7% to $2,777.55 per ounce, while US gold futures rose by 0.9% to $2,794.

"Despite the fact that tariffs on gold in the United States are extremely unlikely, given that it is a reserve asset, risk managers are taking no chances and transporting the metal to the United States," said Rhona O'Connell, an analyst at StoneX.

The biggest impact is on the exchange of physical metal futures (EFP), which helps to support the spot market.

Traders in the London bullion market are trying to borrow gold from central banks that keep reserves in London due to the growth of precious metal supplies to the United States, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Although Donald Trump did not include gold in his tariff plans, traders' fears of possible risks led to an increase in gold supplies to New York. Earlier this week, the White House said that the US president plans to impose high tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and is also considering tariffs for China.

Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1 - Reuters29.01.25, 01:39 • 28899 views

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that further rate cuts are not planned in the near future.

Investors are now awaiting the publication of the December report on the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, which will be released on Friday.

Amid these events, spot silver rose by 0.7% to $31.02 per ounce. Silver is gradually strengthening against gold after the gold-to-silver ratio exceeded 91 again, said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The market assesses the risks of import tariffs on silver as higher than on gold," Hansen adds.

Platinum added 1.4%, rising to $959.73 an ounce, and palladium rose 2% to $981.51.

Recall 

On Thursday, bitcoin began to grow, recovering its position after recent losses. This happened against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, which was generally in line with market expectations. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
bitcoinBitcoin
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

