Belgium strengthens defense of Antwerp port with NASAMS system after drone attacks

Belgium plans to install a NASAMS air defense system, which has already been ordered, at the port of Antwerp. This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to De Wever, the decision was made against the backdrop of numerous drone sightings in the country last year, which forced the temporary closure of airports and a military airbase. Drones were also recorded over the port of Antwerp, particularly in the area of nuclear power plants, the BASF chemical site, and the Europa terminal.

The publication notes that the Belgian Ministry of Defense clarified that the first battery of the air defense system is expected in 2027. NASAMS is designed to protect against fighters, drones, and other short-range threats.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Belgian government have not yet commented on this information.

Recall

For the first time since the Cold War, European countries are discussing the development of their own nuclear deterrent. This is due to a possible loss of confidence in the US nuclear umbrella.