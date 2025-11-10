Belgium engaged foreign troops due to drone wave – suspicions of Russian interference

Belgium has sought help from allies – French, German, and British drone countermeasures teams – after a series of drone intrusions near airports, military bases, and nuclear power plants; officials say the incidents "resemble" Russia's actions, but there is no direct evidence yet. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Due to drone sightings, Brussels Airport was temporarily closed for several hours, the cargo airport in Liege also briefly ceased operations, and operations at a military airbase were affected. Military and civilian services have appealed to partners for equipment and specialists to detect, capture, or jam drones.

Became more dangerous: Russian military modernized Gerbera UAVs

We are not saying it's Russia. We are saying it resembles Russia. It is impossible to link any incident to any actor. We have nothing. We are working with partners to try to get a drone or detect where it is launched from and where it is going. — said a Belgian official on condition of anonymity.

Russia denied any involvement, stating that it "has neither motive nor interest in such activities."

French and German units joined the operation, as did about 20 specialists from the UK's Royal Air Force with electronic signal jamming equipment – a decision made to help identify the source of the incidents and neutralize the threat.

Defense Minister Theo Francken admitted that there are assumptions about a Russian trace, but stressed that there is insufficient evidence. Tensions have escalated amid discussions in the EU about using frozen Russian assets in the Belgian Euroclear depository for the benefit of Ukraine – a possible step to which Moscow has already threatened a "painful response."

