Became more dangerous: Russian military modernized Gerbera UAVs

ukenru
10:02 AM • 17164 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 44414 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 27441 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 32975 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35334 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28615 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53766 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84619 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76832 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128577 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
Publications
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 44486 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128621 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175576 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197012 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146215 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14602 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50536 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 98769 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166661 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 101828 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Gold

Became more dangerous: Russian military modernized Gerbera UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3654 views

The Russian military has improved Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles, equipping them with warheads with detonators that activate during flight. This makes the drones more dangerous, as the detonator remains armed even after a smooth landing.

Became more dangerous: Russian military modernized Gerbera UAVs

Russian military modernized Gerbera drones and made them more dangerous for combat use. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a specialist in communications, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers have started using more and more Gerbera drones with warheads inside. The detonator is activated during the drone's flight, and upon impact with the target, it triggers, leading to an explosion.

The specialist showed the warhead with a detonator that he found inside one of the drones.

As Flash noted, a signal from the flight controller goes to a relay, which closes and supplies voltage from three batteries to the detonator connector. According to him, this happens based on the altitude criterion.

This signal does not detonate the warhead, as many people think. This signal puts the detonator on combat readiness. This scheme allows the crew launching the Gerbera not to take risks. That is, the activation of the detonator occurs during the flight. Upon impact with the ground, the detonator triggers and the warhead explodes 

- the expert clarified.

At the same time, the detonator may not trigger during a smooth landing of the Gerbera, but it remains on combat readiness. Therefore, the drone should not be thrown to the ground or transported in the trunk of a vehicle, as an explosion may occur.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians began using jet gliders on Soviet aerial bombs to strike targets far behind the front line. This creates an additional burden on Ukraine's air defense.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine