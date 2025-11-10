Became more dangerous: Russian military modernized Gerbera UAVs

Russian military modernized Gerbera drones and made them more dangerous for combat use. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a specialist in communications, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance, according to UNN.

The occupiers have started using more and more Gerbera drones with warheads inside. The detonator is activated during the drone's flight, and upon impact with the target, it triggers, leading to an explosion.

The specialist showed the warhead with a detonator that he found inside one of the drones.

As Flash noted, a signal from the flight controller goes to a relay, which closes and supplies voltage from three batteries to the detonator connector. According to him, this happens based on the altitude criterion.

This signal does not detonate the warhead, as many people think. This signal puts the detonator on combat readiness. This scheme allows the crew launching the Gerbera not to take risks. That is, the activation of the detonator occurs during the flight. Upon impact with the ground, the detonator triggers and the warhead explodes - the expert clarified.

At the same time, the detonator may not trigger during a smooth landing of the Gerbera, but it remains on combat readiness. Therefore, the drone should not be thrown to the ground or transported in the trunk of a vehicle, as an explosion may occur.

