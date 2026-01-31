Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regions

Bad weather left part of the residents in four regions without electricity, most of them in Odesa region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to the deterioration of weather conditions (wet snow, ice and strong winds), 617 settlements in 4 regions were de-energized (Odesa - 363, Kirovohrad - 197, Poltava - 46 and Sumy - 11) - reported the State Emergency Service.

DTEK energy company, in particular, reported that on the night of January 31, difficult weather conditions almost throughout the Odesa region led to wire breaks and damage to power grid elements due to ice formation.

As of the morning of January 31, customers in Podilskyi, Berezivskyi, Rozdilnianskyi, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and Odesa districts remain without electricity. In Odesa, electricity supply is provided for critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK noted.

