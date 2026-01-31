$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Due to bad weather, 617 settlements in four regions of Ukraine were de-energized. The Odesa region was most affected, with 363 settlements left without electricity.

Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regions

Bad weather left part of the residents in four regions without electricity, most of them in Odesa region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to the deterioration of weather conditions (wet snow, ice and strong winds), 617 settlements in 4 regions were de-energized (Odesa - 363, Kirovohrad - 197, Poltava - 46 and Sumy - 11)

- reported the State Emergency Service.

DTEK energy company, in particular, reported that on the night of January 31, difficult weather conditions almost throughout the Odesa region led to wire breaks and damage to power grid elements due to ice formation.

As of the morning of January 31, customers in Podilskyi, Berezivskyi, Rozdilnianskyi, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and Odesa districts remain without electricity. In Odesa, electricity supply is provided for critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Odesa