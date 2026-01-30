Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine 30 January 2026

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 31, throughout all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

