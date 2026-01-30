Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine 30 January 2026

$42.850.08
51.240.01
ukenru
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 968 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 5842 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 12260 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15082 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 17634 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 19754 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 23901 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31612 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36057 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42340 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.6m/s
81%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accidentPhotoJanuary 30, 08:38 AM • 36643 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 22570 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17030 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15208 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 14718 views
Publications
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 4272 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 11708 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 14765 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76047 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61041 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 254 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 3786 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 8184 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15257 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17078 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine 30 January 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On January 31, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 31, throughout all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling27.01.26, 15:53 • 2954 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine