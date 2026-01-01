Australian citizen Russell Allan Wilson, who had been fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, died during combat operations in the Donetsk region. The serviceman's death occurred on December 12 while performing his last mission before a planned vacation. According to the deceased's friends, Wilson was supposed to get married a week after completing this mission. This is reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is currently awaiting official confirmation from local authorities and is providing consular assistance to the deceased's family. The region where the Australian fought remains one of the most difficult sections of the front with high intensity of combat clashes.

Memory of the fighter and his path

Before coming to Ukraine, Russell Wilson lived in Queensland and New South Wales. Fellow servicemen remember him as a person who was guided by his own convictions and belief in the need to protect freedom. In social networks, the fighter's relatives noted that he consciously remained at the front in the most difficult times, giving his life for the safety of others.

He died because he believed that some things are worth fighting for – even when the price is everything. Thanks to him, Ukraine is freer today – reads the commemorative post of his comrades-in-arms.

Assistance to foreign volunteers

During the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, a small number of Australian citizens who voluntarily joined the defense forces died. Earlier, official Canberra repeatedly raised the issue of the safety of its citizens, particularly in the case of teacher Oscar Jenkins, who was captured by Russian troops last year.

Australian authorities continue to urge their citizens to refrain from traveling to active combat zones, but confirm their readiness to support the families of those already in Ukraine. The military command of Ukraine has not yet provided official comments on the circumstances of the battle in which Wilson died.

