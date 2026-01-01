Australian volunteer Russell Allan Wilson killed in Ukraine – ABC News

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 24475 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 29375 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 28121 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 27222 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 118923 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 121917 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 44440 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 40700 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35446 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28644 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
80%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump was informed after a CIA assessment that Ukraine did not attack Putin's residence, contrary to Kremlin claims - CNNJanuary 1, 09:00 AM • 8298 views
About 40 people died in a fire at a ski resort in Switzerland - mediaVideoJanuary 1, 09:28 AM • 4028 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 26924 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 17186 views
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcohol03:37 PM • 4424 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 4018 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 26935 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 118923 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 71031 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 101026 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
France
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 17195 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 28736 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 29974 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 71031 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 29670 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Gold

Australian volunteer Russell Allan Wilson killed in Ukraine – ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Australian Russell Allan Wilson was killed on December 12 during combat operations in the Donetsk region, fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He was supposed to get married a week after his last mission.

Australian volunteer Russell Allan Wilson killed in Ukraine – ABC News

Australian citizen Russell Allan Wilson, who had been fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, died during combat operations in the Donetsk region. The serviceman's death occurred on December 12 while performing his last mission before a planned vacation. According to the deceased's friends, Wilson was supposed to get married a week after completing this mission. This is reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is currently awaiting official confirmation from local authorities and is providing consular assistance to the deceased's family. The region where the Australian fought remains one of the most difficult sections of the front with high intensity of combat clashes.

Memory of the fighter and his path

Before coming to Ukraine, Russell Wilson lived in Queensland and New South Wales. Fellow servicemen remember him as a person who was guided by his own convictions and belief in the need to protect freedom. In social networks, the fighter's relatives noted that he consciously remained at the front in the most difficult times, giving his life for the safety of others.

Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front02.12.25, 15:11 • 4548 views

He died because he believed that some things are worth fighting for – even when the price is everything. Thanks to him, Ukraine is freer today 

– reads the commemorative post of his comrades-in-arms.

Assistance to foreign volunteers

During the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, a small number of Australian citizens who voluntarily joined the defense forces died. Earlier, official Canberra repeatedly raised the issue of the safety of its citizens, particularly in the case of teacher Oscar Jenkins, who was captured by Russian troops last year.

Australian authorities continue to urge their citizens to refrain from traveling to active combat zones, but confirm their readiness to support the families of those already in Ukraine. The military command of Ukraine has not yet provided official comments on the circumstances of the battle in which Wilson died.

Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression08.09.25, 02:20 • 19057 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Director
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Queensland
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Australia
Ukraine