Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

At least 92 US citizens have given their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression. The American charitable foundation R.T. Weatherman Foundation provides assistance to volunteers.

Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

At least 92 citizens of the United States of America have given their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression. This is reported by the publication New York Times with reference to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that a special exhibition dedicated to foreign soldiers who came to defend Ukraine was opened at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

According to curator Yuriy Horpynych, "several thousand" American volunteers served in the Ukrainian defense forces.

As the New York Times writes, the US government is strongly determined to avoid any hints of a direct confrontation between Russian and American military personnel, so there is virtually no support for volunteers from Washington.

However, the publication adds that the American charitable foundation R.T. Weatherman Foundation provides assistance to US volunteers. The foundation is engaged in evacuating wounded volunteers to the US, returning the bodies of fallen soldiers to their homeland, and searching for those who went missing.

Recall

American army veteran and former Idaho infantryman Dane Partridge died defending Ukraine near Sievierodonetsk.

41-year-old retired US Marine Corps Sergeant Cory Nawrocki died on the border with the Bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service experience joined the Ukrainian forces in September 2024.

Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT12.08.25, 08:46

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
charity
The New York Times
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ukraine