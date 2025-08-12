Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5042 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 12486 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 71937 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120110 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 171694 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 127778 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 92321 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 132664 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130791 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107983 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 12225 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 17092 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 10364 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 13580 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine03:11 AM • 8062 views
Publications
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 5642 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 71940 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120113 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171697 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 127144 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 4104 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 19200 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171698 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 119925 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 235602 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude

Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6770 views

Russian troops attacked a training base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kropyvnytskyi, hitting the dining hall. At least ten foreign volunteers were killed, and over a hundred servicemen were wounded.

Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT

In late July, a Russian missile hit a military camp canteen near Kropyvnytskyi, killing at least ten foreign volunteers and wounding over a hundred servicemen. This is one of the bloodiest attacks on foreign fighters during the war. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

On July 21, Russian forces launched a targeted missile strike on a training base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the central part of the country. The projectile hit the canteen during lunch break, when dozens of recruits from various countries - including citizens of the USA, Colombia, Taiwan, Denmark, and others - gathered together. According to eyewitnesses, the death toll could exceed 15 people, and over a hundred servicemen were wounded.

The explosion caused a fire in an ammunition depot, leading to new detonations and dangerous debris in the air. One American volunteer recounted helping severely wounded comrades, using tourniquets and bandages, before evacuating them to hospitals in ambulances, trucks, and even private cars.

According to soldiers' testimonies, the air raid siren did not sound at the base before the strike, and there were no first aid kits in the canteen. A representative of the International Legion of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, the unit that was hit, confirmed the attack and reported that an investigation is underway. The number of casualties is not officially disclosed.

Experts emphasize that the concentration of personnel in open or unfortified areas - from academies to parade grounds - makes them an easy target for the enemy. This is not the first such incident: in 2022, a Russian missile destroyed part of a training base in Yavoriv, and in 2023, over 50 Ukrainian cadets died in Poltava after a strike on a training center.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that in response to such tragedies, training is planned to be moved to protected underground facilities and discipline during air raids will be strengthened.

For many foreign volunteers, service in Ukraine has become an opportunity to support the country in its fight for freedom. They receive the same payments as Ukrainian servicemen - from $1000 to $1750 in basic monthly salary, with combat bonuses exceeding $3000. However, the risks remain extremely high, as the tragedy near Kropyvnytskyi once again confirmed.

Recall

Russian forces launched a missile strike at night on the territory of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of servicemen fell into the zone of cluster munitions, one was killed, 11 were wounded, and another 12 sought medical assistance, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on August 12.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWarNews of the World
The New York Times
Colombia
Taiwan
Denmark
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United States
Kropyvnytskyi