In late July, a Russian missile hit a military camp canteen near Kropyvnytskyi, killing at least ten foreign volunteers and wounding over a hundred servicemen. This is one of the bloodiest attacks on foreign fighters during the war. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

On July 21, Russian forces launched a targeted missile strike on a training base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the central part of the country. The projectile hit the canteen during lunch break, when dozens of recruits from various countries - including citizens of the USA, Colombia, Taiwan, Denmark, and others - gathered together. According to eyewitnesses, the death toll could exceed 15 people, and over a hundred servicemen were wounded.

The explosion caused a fire in an ammunition depot, leading to new detonations and dangerous debris in the air. One American volunteer recounted helping severely wounded comrades, using tourniquets and bandages, before evacuating them to hospitals in ambulances, trucks, and even private cars.

According to soldiers' testimonies, the air raid siren did not sound at the base before the strike, and there were no first aid kits in the canteen. A representative of the International Legion of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, the unit that was hit, confirmed the attack and reported that an investigation is underway. The number of casualties is not officially disclosed.

Experts emphasize that the concentration of personnel in open or unfortified areas - from academies to parade grounds - makes them an easy target for the enemy. This is not the first such incident: in 2022, a Russian missile destroyed part of a training base in Yavoriv, and in 2023, over 50 Ukrainian cadets died in Poltava after a strike on a training center.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that in response to such tragedies, training is planned to be moved to protected underground facilities and discipline during air raids will be strengthened.

For many foreign volunteers, service in Ukraine has become an opportunity to support the country in its fight for freedom. They receive the same payments as Ukrainian servicemen - from $1000 to $1750 in basic monthly salary, with combat bonuses exceeding $3000. However, the risks remain extremely high, as the tragedy near Kropyvnytskyi once again confirmed.

Recall

Russian forces launched a missile strike at night on the territory of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of servicemen fell into the zone of cluster munitions, one was killed, 11 were wounded, and another 12 sought medical assistance, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on August 12.