Australia and France join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Australia, France, and 14 other countries have refused to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympics. This decision was made due to the admission of Russia and Belarus under their national flags.

Australia and France join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - Sybiha

Australia, France, and a number of other countries have refused to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympics due to the admission of Russia and Belarus under their national flags. In total, 16 states and the EU have already announced a boycott. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Australia and France have confirmed that their officials will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games - this is a principled decision in disagreement with the participation of Russia and Belarus under their national flags.

- the message says.

Already 16 countries and the EU have refused to participate in today's opening ceremony of the Paralympics. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked the partners for their solidarity, which sends a clear signal: sport must stand for peace, justice, and respect for international law.

I am also grateful to Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Sweden for their statement condemning the shameful decision of the International Paralympic Committee.

- added Sybiha.

He noted that allowing the display of Russian and Belarusian state symbols undermines international efforts to isolate these regimes amid Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine - and remains unacceptable.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Ukraine will be represented by 25 para-athletes and 10 guide athletes at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian national team will boycott the opening ceremony due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under their national flags.

Olga Rozgon

SportsPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
Latvia
Australia
European Union
Finland
Iceland
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Romania
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland