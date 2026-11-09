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Attack on Kremenchuk: Number of injured rises to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Following the drone strike on Kremenchuk, two more people were hospitalized. A hit on an enterprise was recorded in the Hlobyne community; there were no casualties.

Attack on Kremenchuk: Number of injured rises to seven

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk has risen to seven. This was reported by Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two more people have been hospitalized.

Diakivnych also said that a private enterprise site in the Hlobyne community was hit. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

We remind you

The day before, the enemy launched strikes with drones on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region; a residential building and a hotel were damaged in the city, and a fire broke out.

Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk30.10.26, 04:26 • 38882 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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