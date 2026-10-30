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Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Russian forces attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district. The consequences of the strike are being clarified; OSINT channels reported nine missile strikes on Kremenchuk.

Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk

Russian forces attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. This was reported by Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, information about the consequences of the strike is currently being clarified.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels report that nine missiles struck Kremenchuk. One of the strikes hit an industrial enterprise.

At 4:07 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the threat of ballistic weapons being used had ended.

Recall

As a result of Russian attacks on October 29, three people were killed and 32 were injured, including six children.

Missile attack on Kremenchuk: residential buildings and an enterprise were hit07.10.26, 07:53 • 5641 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEvents
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Kremenchuk