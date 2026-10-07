Missile attack on Kremenchuk: residential buildings and an enterprise were hit

During a massive missile attack, a residential area in Kremenchuk was hit. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

All services have been dispatched to the scene. Information about casualties is being уточнюється - Diakivnych noted.

He added that the enemy also hit one of the enterprises in Kremenchuk district.

We remind you

In June, Russia attacked Kremenchuk district with missiles and drones, and industrial facilities were hit.

Enemy attacks Kremenchuk, damage reported at local enterprises