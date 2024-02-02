Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its military needs - Pashinyan

Armenia can no longer rely on russia as its main military and defense partner. According to Reuters , Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this , UNN reports.

According to him, Armenia needs to establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

Armenian Prime Minister says russia has not delivered weapons already paid for

Commenting on the reform of the Armenian armed forces, he emphasized that the government should understand with whom it can maintain military-technical and defense relations

Previously, this problem was simple because there was no such issue and there were no difficulties in creating a concept. Previously, 95-97% of our defense relations were with the russian Federation. Now this cannot be the case for both objective and subjective reasons - Pashinyan summarized.

The publication noted that Armenia is a tiny former Soviet republic bordering Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey that has long relied on russia as an ally.

However, Pashinyan said that russia had let Armenia down when Azerbaijan launched a lightning military operation to regain Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters also noted that Pashinyan angered the Kremlin by questioning the foundations of their defense alliance.

Last fall, Armenia and the United States conducted joint military exercises. They involved 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers