Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its military needs - Pashinyan

Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its military needs - Pashinyan

Kyiv

 • 22866 views

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia could no longer rely on russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

Armenia can no longer rely on russia as its main military and defense partner. According to Reuters , Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this , UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, Armenia needs to establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

Commenting on the reform of the Armenian armed forces, he emphasized that the government should understand with whom it can maintain military-technical and defense relations

Previously, this problem was simple because there was no such issue and there were no difficulties in creating a concept. Previously, 95-97% of our defense relations were with the russian Federation. Now this cannot be the case for both objective and subjective reasons

- Pashinyan summarized.

AddendumAddendum

The publication noted that Armenia is a tiny former Soviet republic bordering Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey that has long relied on russia as an ally.

However, Pashinyan said that russia had let Armenia down when Azerbaijan launched a lightning military operation to regain Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters also noted that Pashinyan angered the Kremlin by questioning the foundations of their defense alliance.

Recall

Last fall, Armenia and the United States conducted joint military exercises. They involved 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

