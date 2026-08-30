Armenia accelerates its "pivot" from Russia to the EU - intelligence

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Armenia continues to distance itself from russia and deepen cooperation with the European Union and the United States. At the same time, russia retains significant economic and military leverage over the country, reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On August 24, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, presenting the government’s program for 2026–2031, said that Armenia intends to begin the procedure for applying to join the European Union in the near future. According to him, Yerevan first plans to submit an application and receive Brussels’ response regarding a possible roadmap, after which the issue of membership may be put to a referendum.

This course continued the decision of the Armenian parliament, which back in 2025 supported a law on launching the European integration process. In the new government program, russia no longer appears as an unconditional strategic partner. Pashinyan explained the change in approach by the events of recent years, in particular the absence of the expected support from moscow and the CSTO during the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in 2022.

The events of 2023 in Nagorno-Karabakh, when Azerbaijan established full control over the region despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers, dealt another blow to trust in russia.

In 2024, Armenia effectively froze its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Yerevan is not taking part in a number of the organization’s meetings, is not appointing representatives to positions allocated to the country, and is not paying membership fees. Formally, however, Armenia remains a member of the CSTO.

In the parliamentary elections in June 2026, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party retained its majority, allowing the government to continue its pro-Western foreign policy course.

At the same time, economic disagreements with russia intensified. In 2026, the Russian side imposed restrictions on the supply of a number of Armenian goods, including fruit, vegetables, fish products, and alcoholic beverages.

Pashinyan warned that unilateral trade restrictions could call into question the effectiveness of the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union. At the same time, Yerevan has not yet officially announced any intention to withdraw from the EAEU.

Against the backdrop of trade problems, the European Union said it was ready to help Armenia expand access to the European market. In addition, the EU allocated hundreds of millions of euros for transport, economic, and infrastructure projects in the country.

At the same time, it is still too early to speak of the complete disappearance of Russian influence.

russia remains one of Armenia’s largest trading partners. Dependence in the energy sector also remains significant: Gazprom Armenia controls the country’s gas transportation system, while Russian gas continues to play a key role in its energy supply.

In addition, the 102nd Russian military base continues to operate in Gyumri; the agreement on its deployment is valid until 2044. Yerevan has not officially raised the issue of its closure for now.

At the same time, Armenia is gradually taking under its own control functions previously performed by Russian entities. Russian border guards have already left Zvartnots Airport and a number of checkpoints.

Yerevan is also deepening cooperation with the EU in the security sphere. In 2026, the European Union launched a new civilian mission in Armenia to help counter cyberattacks, information interference, and other hybrid threats.

Cooperation with the United States is expanding in parallel. In May, Armenia and the United States concluded an expanded strategic partnership charter providing for cooperation in defense, security, energy, technology, and the development of transport routes.

Context

One of the key areas of Yerevan’s new foreign policy remains the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed the text of a peace agreement; however, as of the end of August 2026, the final treaty had not yet been signed or ratified.

The land border between Armenia and Turkey has also not yet been fully opened, although the parties are gradually restoring trade and transport links.

Armenia is increasingly integrating into Western political and economic structures, but Russia still retains a significant position in the country's economy, energy sector, and military sphere.

Armenia is preparing for a historic step: Pashinyan speaks about an application to join the EU