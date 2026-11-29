"ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" is halting production due to Russian strikes – 11,000 employees to be sent home
Kyiv • UNN
The plant is shutting down its blast furnaces and quarries after Russian attacks; six people were killed. The 11,000 employees will receive two-thirds of their salaries.
The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steelworks has halted the operation of its blast furnaces and quarries due to damage caused by Russian attacks, and 11,000 employees of the enterprise will be sent home with partial pay retention. Financial Times reports this, writes UNN.
Details
The company decided to halt production back in September, when Russian strikes damaged both blast furnaces that were still operating at the time.
According to the company, the Russians attacked the steelworks site with 19 ballistic missiles. As a result of the strikes, six people were killed — employees of the enterprise and contractors.
What will happen to the employees and when production will resume
The process of the so-called "cold shutdown" of the enterprise will continue until December. After that, 11,000 employees will remain on the company's payroll but will not report to work and will receive two-thirds of their salaries.
Another approximately 1,500 employees will continue working at the enterprise, ensuring the maintenance and preservation of the equipment.
The company will consider the possibility of resuming production only after the hostilities in Ukraine have ended.
Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes11.10.26, 21:24 • 40632 views