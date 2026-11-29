The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steelworks has halted the operation of its blast furnaces and quarries due to damage caused by Russian attacks, and 11,000 employees of the enterprise will be sent home with partial pay retention. Financial Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The company decided to halt production back in September, when Russian strikes damaged both blast furnaces that were still operating at the time.

According to the company, the Russians attacked the steelworks site with 19 ballistic missiles. As a result of the strikes, six people were killed — employees of the enterprise and contractors.

What will happen to the employees and when production will resume

The process of the so-called "cold shutdown" of the enterprise will continue until December. After that, 11,000 employees will remain on the company's payroll but will not report to work and will receive two-thirds of their salaries.

Another approximately 1,500 employees will continue working at the enterprise, ensuring the maintenance and preservation of the equipment.

The company will consider the possibility of resuming production only after the hostilities in Ukraine have ended.

Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes