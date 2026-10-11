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Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2162 views

The plant plans to shut down its equipment and mothball its facilities within two months. Over five weeks of attacks, Russian forces killed 5 and injured 17 employees.

Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes

Ukraine's largest steelworks, "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih," has begun preparations for a complete production shutdown due to Russian shelling. The enterprise plans to shut down its equipment and mothball its industrial facilities over the course of two months. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the corporate newspaper "Metalurh," writes UNN.

Details

The company's CEO, Mauro Longobardo, explained that the decision to carry out what is known as a cold shutdown was made to preserve the business and the possibility of resuming production in the future.

Our number one priority is to protect our people and industrial assets so that we can resume operations at the first opportunity

— Longobardo said.

Russian attacks are paralyzing Ukraine's steel industry

According to the company's head, the ArcelorMittal group does not plan to leave Ukraine; however, the current security situation does not allow it to continue operations. The company has also decided to shut down the neighboring iron ore mine.

russia launched a missile strike on the "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise: two employees were killed12.09.26, 13:10 • 3348 views

As the Financial Times previously reported, the plant came under four Russian attacks over five weeks. As a result of the shelling, five workers were killed and another 17 were injured.

Before the full-scale invasion, the steelworks produced 4.9 million tonnes of steel annually, but output subsequently fell by approximately two-thirds. According to the FT, Russian strikes also led to the shutdown of two other major steelmaking enterprises owned by the "Metinvest" company. Together, these three plants accounted for approximately 90% of Ukraine's steel production.

Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured12.09.26, 14:32 • 22148 views

Stepan Haftko

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