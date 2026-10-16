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Another day with schedules — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On October 17, restrictions for businesses and scheduled outages for consumers will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is attacks by Russia.

Another day with schedules — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Saturday
Photo: Depositphotos

On Saturday, October 17, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that 0.5 to 2.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Details 

Tomorrow, October 17, restriction measures will have to be implemented:

  • 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and businesses in all regions of Ukraine;
    • 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1 to 2.5 queues) in some regions. 

      The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

      We remind you 

      Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. 

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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      Electricity outage schedules
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