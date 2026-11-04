The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted searches at SBU employees’ premises in retaliation for exposing their traders from the Russian Federation, and, as political analyst Taras Zahorodnii wrote, they have already admitted this, reports UNN.

Another reason cited by the analyst is an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of the negotiations in the UAE.

NABU conducted searches at the SBU with two goals: to retaliate for exposing their traders from the Russian Federation and to weaken Ukraine ahead of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. They have already openly admitted the first. NABU and SAPO are conducting searches in agencies that directly oppose Russian aggression both on the domestic front and externally. This time, the searches targeted SBU employees under the pretext of "searching for organized crime" – he noted.

The analyst drew attention to the fact that NABU’s information support does not conceal that this is an open war against the SBU.

Personal revenge and the undermining of Ukraine’s position ahead of the negotiations can also be seen here. As the foreign-funded organization "Anti-Corruption Action Center" writes, the "guilt" of the SBU employees whose premises were searched is that they allegedly "counteracted NABU and SAPO." They do not even conceal that NABU is using its powers to settle personal scores – he said indignantly.

The analyst emphasized that the searches, "by a ‘strange coincidence,’" took place on the eve of important negotiations in Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 10–11.

Foreign agents have sharply intensified their activities on orders from Washington (NABU has an official office for an FBI representative, and Abakumov, according to various reports, was recently on a "training assignment" in the United States. It cannot be ruled out that he received instructions directly from Witkoff and Kushner), who is now pressuring Ukraine to capitulate – he reported.

Zahorodnii recalled the chronology of NABU’s previous searches and compared them with the dates of important negotiations.

NABU launched all its "high-profile" cases before important negotiations at which Ukraine was expected to arrive from a position of weakness. All these cases were immediately forgotten, but the information background and the form of pressure on the state remained – he stated.

Summing up, the analyst emphasized NABU’s more global task in this situation.

The agents are carrying out the tasks of those who dislike the fact that Ukraine does not want to surrender, continues the struggle, and is destroying our enemy. Which is hardly surprising. NABU and SAPO are agencies hostile to the state and operating under external operational control – Zahorodnii wrote.

The media had previously compared NABU’s activities with important foreign-policy events on a regular basis.

10.11.2025 — public phase of the "Midas" operation

23.11.2025 — negotiations in Geneva

Interval: 13 days.

28.11.2025 — searches at the Office of the President of Ukraine

30.11.2025 — negotiations in Florida

Interval: 2 days.

27.12.2025 — suspicion notices issued to five members of parliament

28.12.2025 — meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Interval: 1 day.

21.01.2026 — suspicion notice in the "green tariffs" case

22.01.2026 — meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Interval: 1 day.

15.02.2026 — Herman Halushchenko’s detention

17.02.2026 — start of negotiations in Geneva

Interval: 2 days.

20.10.2026 — meetings in Oslo

21.10.2026 — confirmation of searches at NABU

Interval: 1 day after the meetings.