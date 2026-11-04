$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
04:55 PM • 9498 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
04:32 PM • 16434 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps
04:04 PM • 14962 views
Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail
03:46 PM • 17188 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place
01:49 PM • 26472 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 26363 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 23180 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 16361 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 26333 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
November 4, 11:25 AM • 21649 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 13957 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 4, 10:30 AM • 25553 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 22634 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 16063 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 14899 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps04:32 PM • 16410 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place03:46 PM • 17166 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 22690 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 26318 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 74234 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Igor Kolomoisky
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 14949 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 16106 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 23171 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 29726 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 39234 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
SWIFT
ATACMS
Storm Shadow cruise missile

An expert called the NABU searches at the Security Service an act of revenge for exposing trade with russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Taras Zahorodnii stated that the NABU searches at the Security Service could be an act of revenge and an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

An expert called the NABU searches at the Security Service an act of revenge for exposing trade with russia

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted searches at SBU employees’ premises in retaliation for exposing their traders from the Russian Federation, and, as political analyst Taras Zahorodnii wrote, they have already admitted this, reports UNN.

Another reason cited by the analyst is an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of the negotiations in the UAE.

NABU conducted searches at the SBU with two goals: to retaliate for exposing their traders from the Russian Federation and to weaken Ukraine ahead of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. They have already openly admitted the first. NABU and SAPO are conducting searches in agencies that directly oppose Russian aggression both on the domestic front and externally. This time, the searches targeted SBU employees under the pretext of "searching for organized crime" 

– he noted.

The analyst drew attention to the fact that NABU’s information support does not conceal that this is an open war against the SBU.

Personal revenge and the undermining of Ukraine’s position ahead of the negotiations can also be seen here. As the foreign-funded organization "Anti-Corruption Action Center" writes, the "guilt" of the SBU employees whose premises were searched is that they allegedly "counteracted NABU and SAPO." They do not even conceal that NABU is using its powers to settle personal scores 

– he said indignantly.

The analyst emphasized that the searches, "by a ‘strange coincidence,’" took place on the eve of important negotiations in Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 10–11.

Foreign agents have sharply intensified their activities on orders from Washington (NABU has an official office for an FBI representative, and Abakumov, according to various reports, was recently on a "training assignment" in the United States. It cannot be ruled out that he received instructions directly from Witkoff and Kushner), who is now pressuring Ukraine to capitulate 

– he reported.

Zahorodnii recalled the chronology of NABU’s previous searches and compared them with the dates of important negotiations.

NABU launched all its "high-profile" cases before important negotiations at which Ukraine was expected to arrive from a position of weakness. All these cases were immediately forgotten, but the information background and the form of pressure on the state remained 

– he stated.

Summing up, the analyst emphasized NABU’s more global task in this situation.

The agents are carrying out the tasks of those who dislike the fact that Ukraine does not want to surrender, continues the struggle, and is destroying our enemy. Which is hardly surprising. NABU and SAPO are agencies hostile to the state and operating under external operational control 

– Zahorodnii wrote.

The media had previously compared NABU’s activities with important foreign-policy events on a regular basis.

10.11.2025 — public phase of the "Midas" operation

23.11.2025 — negotiations in Geneva

Interval: 13 days.

28.11.2025 — searches at the Office of the President of Ukraine

30.11.2025 — negotiations in Florida

Interval: 2 days.

27.12.2025 — suspicion notices issued to five members of parliament

28.12.2025 — meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Interval: 1 day.

21.01.2026 — suspicion notice in the "green tariffs" case

22.01.2026 — meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Interval: 1 day.

15.02.2026 — Herman Halushchenko’s detention

17.02.2026 — start of negotiations in Geneva

Interval: 2 days.

20.10.2026 — meetings in Oslo

21.10.2026 — confirmation of searches at NABU

Interval: 1 day after the meetings.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Federal Bureau of Investigation
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Oslo
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Florida