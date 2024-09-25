ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Alternative peace plans give Putin space to continue the war - Zelenskyy

Alternative peace plans give Putin space to continue the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14467 views

The President of Ukraine spoke at the UN General Assembly, criticizing alternative peace initiatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to restore nuclear safety and return all prisoners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when some people offer alternatives to ending the war, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, but also gives Russian dictator Vladimir Putin political space to continue the war and put pressure on the world to take control of more nations. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

When some propose alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans - so-called “sets of principles” - it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians who have suffered the most from the war, it not only ignores reality, but also gives Putin the political space to continue the war and pressure the world to take control of more nations. Any parallel or alternative attempts to achieve peace are actually attempts to achieve a lull, not an end to the war, as a global initiative, the Peace Formula, has been in place for two years. And maybe someone wants a Nobel Prize for his political biography for a frozen truce instead of real peace, but the only awards Putin will give you in return are more suffering and disasters

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized the need to restore nuclear security, ensure food security, and return home all prisoners of war and civilians who were forcibly taken to Russia.

Zelenskyy: Negotiations with Russia are out of the question in the victory plan24.09.24, 20:24 • 28600 views

We must uphold the UN Charter and guarantee our right - Ukraine's right - to territorial integrity and sovereignty, just like any other nation. We need to withdraw the Russian occupiers, which will lead to an end to the fighting in Ukraine. We must bring those responsible for war crimes to justice. We must prevent ecocide and stop the destruction of nature as a result of the war. And we must not allow a second or third phase of this Russian invasion. And we must make it clear that the war is over. If anyone in the world is looking for alternatives to any of these points or trying to ignore any of them, it probably means that they themselves want to do some of what Putin is doing - what they ignore reveals a desire they are hiding

- Zelensky added.

The president warned that he would not increase his power at the expense of Ukraine.

The world has already gone through colonial wars and collusion between large powers at the expense of smaller ones. Every country - including China, Brazil, countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East - all understand why this should be a thing of the past. And Ukrainians will never accept, will never understand why someone in the world thinks that now, instead of a normal, peaceful life, Ukraine can be imposed on such a cruel colonial past that no one is happy with today. I want peace for my people - real peace and a just peace. And I ask for your support - from all the nations of the world. We do not divide the world. I ask the same of you - do not divide the world. Be one nation, and this will bring us peace

 - summarized the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a several-day official visit to the United States. And the culmination of this visit should be the presentation of a mysterious plan, which has already been dubbed “Zelensky's Victory Plan.” UNN has been looking into what is known about this plan and what exactly it may contain.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
brazilBrazil
africaAfrica
europeEurope
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

