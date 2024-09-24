Zelenskyy: Negotiations with Russia are out of the question in the victory plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the victory plan does not include negotiations with Russia. Its goal is to significantly strengthen Ukraine and force Russia to end the war and start negotiations on a more fair basis. Zelensky said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

The plan does not talk about negotiations with Russia. It is a bridge to a diplomatic way to stop the war. The plan of victory is to strengthen Ukraine, the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people. Only from a strong position can we put pressure, we can push Putin to stop the war, diplomatically ,” Zelensky said.

According to a source from the Ukrainian president's inner circle, the plan consists of 5 points and is based on “specific numbers and volumes” of military assistance to Ukraine, in addition to certain diplomatic and political steps.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a several-day official visit to the United States. And the culmination of this visit should be the presentation of a mysterious plan, which has already been dubbed “Zelensky's Victory Plan.” UNN has been looking into what is known about this plan and what exactly it may contain.