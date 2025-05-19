Almost 21 million cars sold worldwide since the beginning of the year: which countries are at the top

Global sales of new passenger and commercial vehicles in the first quarter of 2025 reached 20.97 million units, which is 3.1% more than last year. China tops the ranking in terms of new car sales. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Among countries, China remains the leader in sales of new cars, accounting for 28.5% of all global sales of new cars.

In three months, 5.98 million cars were sold in China, which is 4.5% more than in the same period last year.

The top 10 countries in terms of new car sales are as follows:

China - 5.98 million units (+4.5%). USA - 3.9 million units (-2.7%). Japan - 1.24 million units (+13.8%). India - 1.18 million units (+2.2%). Great Britain - 668.5 thousand units (-1.5%). Germany - 662,5 thousand units (-4.4%). Brazil - 532.7 thousand units (+8.2%). Italy - 496.2 thousand units (-2%). Canada - 430.4 thousand units (+6.3%). France - 407.3 thousand units (-8.1%).

