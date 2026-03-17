Allies resist Trump's attempts to form a coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

US allies are resisting pressure from the Trump administration to join an international coalition to unblock the critical Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports, according to UNN.

Details

While the UK has circulated a plan to potential coalition members, the response from a number of other countries ranges from skepticism to "no way," according to sources familiar with diplomatic negotiations.

The closure of the strait has become a major crisis in the war for the White House. As long as the Iranian blockade persists and oil from the Persian Gulf remains blocked, Trump cannot end the war and declare victory, even if he wanted to, the publication writes.

The White House, it is noted, is trying to use both military and diplomatic means to resolve the crisis.

US forces are striking Iranian anti-ship positions along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz to undermine Iran's ability to attack oil tankers.

Meanwhile, the White House and the US State Department are trying to build a coalition of countries to provide ships, other military assets, and political support for a mission to escort vessels or ensure a safe route for shipping to and from the Persian Gulf.

A source familiar with the situation said the Trump administration wants the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada, Gulf countries, and Jordan to join the coalition. The US has also approached Japan and South Korea.

However, leaders of countries such as Germany, Italy, and Japan have already ruled out sending naval vessels.

Trump's allies and China gave evasive answers to the demand regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the US is working behind the scenes - Media

On Sunday, Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron about joining the coalition.

Trump said Macron was "8 out of 10" willing to help. He also said the UK would join.

But a source familiar with the situation said that while Starmer was cooperative, Macron did not give a clear answer. "Macron didn't give a definitive 'no,' but for now it's a 'no,'" a second source said.

The UK has developed a plan for a multinational task force and shared it with the US and several other countries, two sources said.

However, the UK's draft has not been provided to all countries Trump has asked to join, and reaching a consensus on the coalition's work seems a long way off.

"It's a complete mess. Many people are confused," said a European diplomat.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after a meeting with foreign ministers of the 27 member states that there was "no desire" in the EU to join Trump's coalition in the Strait of Hormuz. "This is not Europe's war," she said.

EU "has no desire" to expand naval mission in Strait of Hormuz - Kallas

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he was "very disappointed" with some countries that are skeptical of cooperating with the US on opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz

"[Leaders] of some countries that we have helped for many years, protecting them from terrible external sources, were not thrilled," Trump said, referring to countries where a large number of American troops are stationed.

Trump argued that Asian and European countries that depend on oil from the Persian Gulf must urgently come to the rescue, and told the Financial Times that it would be "very bad" for NATO's future if allies did not take action.

"Trump has fueled tensions with many of the same allies he is now turning to after a year of tariffs, insults, and threats," the publication writes. And notes that "many US allies were also skeptical of Trump's arguments for war with Iran." "But they will face serious consequences if oil and other goods, such as semiconductors, cannot pass through the strait," the publication points out.

Oil prices fell after attacks in the Persian Gulf and Trump's calls