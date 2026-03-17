Allies resist Trump's attempts to form a coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
March 16, 05:55 PM • 16260 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 35761 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 23375 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 25629 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 25037 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 34869 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 16292 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16384 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 27284 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 49990 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden allocated another 56 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sectorMarch 16, 09:59 PM • 6320 views
"We fear nothing" - Zelenskyy responded to Iran's threats and commented on possible contacts with NetanyahuVideoMarch 16, 10:06 PM • 7388 views
Media reported direct contacts between the US and Iran, Tehran denies itMarch 16, 10:36 PM • 10898 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trainsMarch 16, 11:58 PM • 10478 views
Teenagers sue Musk's company over pornographic images created by GrokMarch 17, 12:17 AM • 6714 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 22793 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 34879 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 31392 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 33753 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 38878 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 922 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 34688 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 45160 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 49342 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 55193 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Shahed-136
General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper

Allies resist Trump's attempts to form a coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

The Trump administration is trying to create an international coalition to counter the Iranian blockade. Most EU and Asian countries express skepticism.

Allies resist Trump's attempts to form a coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

US allies are resisting pressure from the Trump administration to join an international coalition to unblock the critical Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports, according to UNN.

Details

While the UK has circulated a plan to potential coalition members, the response from a number of other countries ranges from skepticism to "no way," according to sources familiar with diplomatic negotiations.

The closure of the strait has become a major crisis in the war for the White House. As long as the Iranian blockade persists and oil from the Persian Gulf remains blocked, Trump cannot end the war and declare victory, even if he wanted to, the publication writes.

The White House, it is noted, is trying to use both military and diplomatic means to resolve the crisis.

US forces are striking Iranian anti-ship positions along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz to undermine Iran's ability to attack oil tankers.

Meanwhile, the White House and the US State Department are trying to build a coalition of countries to provide ships, other military assets, and political support for a mission to escort vessels or ensure a safe route for shipping to and from the Persian Gulf.

A source familiar with the situation said the Trump administration wants the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada, Gulf countries, and Jordan to join the coalition. The US has also approached Japan and South Korea.

However, leaders of countries such as Germany, Italy, and Japan have already ruled out sending naval vessels.

Trump's allies and China gave evasive answers to the demand regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the US is working behind the scenes - Media16.03.26, 16:13 • 4180 views

On Sunday, Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron about joining the coalition.

Trump said Macron was "8 out of 10" willing to help. He also said the UK would join.

But a source familiar with the situation said that while Starmer was cooperative, Macron did not give a clear answer. "Macron didn't give a definitive 'no,' but for now it's a 'no,'" a second source said.

The UK has developed a plan for a multinational task force and shared it with the US and several other countries, two sources said.

However, the UK's draft has not been provided to all countries Trump has asked to join, and reaching a consensus on the coalition's work seems a long way off.

"It's a complete mess. Many people are confused," said a European diplomat.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after a meeting with foreign ministers of the 27 member states that there was "no desire" in the EU to join Trump's coalition in the Strait of Hormuz. "This is not Europe's war," she said.

EU "has no desire" to expand naval mission in Strait of Hormuz - Kallas16.03.26, 20:13 • 4676 views

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he was "very disappointed" with some countries that are skeptical of cooperating with the US on opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz16.03.26, 19:31 • 4708 views

"[Leaders] of some countries that we have helped for many years, protecting them from terrible external sources, were not thrilled," Trump said, referring to countries where a large number of American troops are stationed.

Trump argued that Asian and European countries that depend on oil from the Persian Gulf must urgently come to the rescue, and told the Financial Times that it would be "very bad" for NATO's future if allies did not take action.

"Trump has fueled tensions with many of the same allies he is now turning to after a year of tariffs, insults, and threats," the publication writes. And notes that "many US allies were also skeptical of Trump's arguments for war with Iran." "But they will face serious consequences if oil and other goods, such as semiconductors, cannot pass through the strait," the publication points out.

Oil prices fell after attacks in the Persian Gulf and Trump's calls16.03.26, 17:37 • 4438 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
"Coalition of the Willing"
Kaya Kallas
Financial Times
United States Department of State
White House
NATO
Jordan
Australia
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
South Korea
Canada
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Japan
United States
Iran