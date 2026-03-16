EU "has no desire" to expand naval mission in Strait of Hormuz - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the EU "has no desire" to expand its naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said foreign ministers had shown a "clear desire" to strengthen the naval mission in the Middle East.

Kallas responded to Trump's words with a warning to allies regarding the Strait of Hormuz, mentioning Ukraine

However, Kallas noted that at present they have no desire to expand their mandate to the strait.

"There was a clear desire in our discussions to strengthen this operation, but at the moment there was no desire to change the operation's mandate," she added.

Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz