Air defense forces neutralized two "Kinzhal" missiles heading towards Lviv - mayor

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
11:56 AM • 4288 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11119 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20481 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20349 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35531 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36315 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32237 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32078 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25549 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20416 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
84%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 12490 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 16391 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 12483 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 16335 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 11733 views
Publications
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 4154 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 9948 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20481 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 37306 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 43903 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 2176 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 7256 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28365 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29905 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Air defense forces neutralized two "Kinzhal" missiles heading towards Lviv - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

According to the mayor of Lviv, as of this moment, there is no information about destruction or casualties. City services are inspecting the community's territory.

Air defense forces neutralized two "Kinzhal" missiles heading towards Lviv - mayor

The enemy launched two "Kinzhal" missiles towards Lviv, which were neutralized by air defense forces. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Around 2:40 PM, two enemy "Kinzhal" missiles were flying towards Lviv. Air defense forces neutralized them. This is a titanic effort. We thank our defenders for their protection!

- Sadovyi reported.

According to the mayor of Lviv, as of this moment, there is no information about destruction or casualties. City services are inspecting the community's territory.

If you have important information, please report it to the city's Hotline.

- Sadovyi summarized.

Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor11.02.26, 14:57 • 1376 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv