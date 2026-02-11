Air defense forces neutralized two "Kinzhal" missiles heading towards Lviv - mayor

The enemy launched two "Kinzhal" missiles towards Lviv, which were neutralized by air defense forces. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Around 2:40 PM, two enemy "Kinzhal" missiles were flying towards Lviv. Air defense forces neutralized them. This is a titanic effort. We thank our defenders for their protection! - Sadovyi reported.

According to the mayor of Lviv, as of this moment, there is no information about destruction or casualties. City services are inspecting the community's territory.

If you have important information, please report it to the city's Hotline. - Sadovyi summarized.

