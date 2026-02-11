Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is heard working in Lviv after a warning about high-speed targets. Mayor Sadovyi reported a "Kinzhal" missile heading towards the city.
Air defense is reportedly active in Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced amidst a warning from the Ukrainian Air Force about high-speed targets heading towards the city after the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, UNN reports.
Details
Initially, Sadovyi stated that "reports indicate a 'Kinzhal' missile heading towards Lviv."
Air defense is active in the city!
112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack11.02.26, 08:21 • 3068 views