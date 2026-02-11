Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor

Air defense is reportedly active in Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced amidst a warning from the Ukrainian Air Force about high-speed targets heading towards the city after the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, Sadovyi stated that "reports indicate a 'Kinzhal' missile heading towards Lviv."

Air defense is active in the city! - Lviv Mayor Sadovyi later reported.

