Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
11:56 AM • 3798 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 10685 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 19909 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20021 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35225 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36113 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32077 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32029 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25505 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20380 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
84%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 12181 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 15999 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 12171 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 16015 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 11438 views
Publications
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 3546 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 9344 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 19909 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 37004 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 43606 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 1856 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 6946 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28209 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29757 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 28927 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

Air defense is heard working in Lviv after a warning about high-speed targets. Mayor Sadovyi reported a "Kinzhal" missile heading towards the city.

Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayor

Air defense is reportedly active in Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced amidst a warning from the Ukrainian Air Force about high-speed targets heading towards the city after the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, Sadovyi stated that "reports indicate a 'Kinzhal' missile heading towards Lviv."

Air defense is active in the city!

- Lviv Mayor Sadovyi later reported.

112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack11.02.26, 08:21 • 3068 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Andriy Sadovyi
MiG-31
Lviv