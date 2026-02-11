112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

$43.030.02
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 18794 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 22171 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 21024 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 24262 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 21392 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 17516 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21217 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 26434 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16974 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusives
Popular news
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systemsFebruary 10, 09:14 PM • 5504 views
US and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership agreement during J.D. Vance's visitFebruary 10, 09:23 PM • 4924 views
US moves Patriot systems in Qatar to mobile platforms due to threat from IranPhotoFebruary 10, 10:26 PM • 3138 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 6920 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikes01:12 AM • 3212 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 24502 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 31068 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 27690 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 43346 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 50997 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 22476 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 24381 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23993 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49695 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 51437 views
112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

On the night of February 11, the enemy attacked with 129 attack UAVs, about 80 of which were "Shaheds." 15 hits were recorded at 8 locations, the attack continues.

112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Russia struck Ukraine with 129 drones overnight, 112 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 11 (from 6:30 PM on February 10), the enemy attacked with 129 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs. 15 attack UAVs hit 8 locations.

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Four bodies, including three children, recovered from rubble in Bohodukhiv – SES11.02.26, 03:30 • 2676 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk