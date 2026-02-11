112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Russia struck Ukraine with 129 drones overnight, 112 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 11 (from 6:30 PM on February 10), the enemy attacked with 129 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs. 15 attack UAVs hit 8 locations. - reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Four bodies, including three children, recovered from rubble in Bohodukhiv – SES