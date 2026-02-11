$43.030.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Four bodies, including three children, recovered from rubble in Bohodukhiv – SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Four bodies, including three children, were found under the rubble of a destroyed building in Bohodukhiv. The cause was a night attack by a Russian drone, which also caused a fire.

Four bodies, including three children, recovered from rubble in Bohodukhiv – SES

The rescue operation in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, ended with a tragic discovery: the bodies of an entire family were found under the rubble of a destroyed house. As a result of a night attack by a Russian drone, the private residential sector suffered significant damage, leading to the death of civilians and a large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy strike completely destroyed a residential building, causing a fire over an area of 60 square meters. During the dismantling of the structures, State Emergency Service employees recovered the bodies of a 34-year-old man and three small children – two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl.

In total, four people died from their injuries, who were at the epicenter of the impact at the time of the explosion.

In addition to the deceased, two more people were injured. Among the victims is a 35-year-old pregnant woman, who was promptly hospitalized for specialized medical care. Rescue efforts were complicated by the significant amount of rubble and the need to involve cynologists to check every meter of the territory.

Stepan Haftko

