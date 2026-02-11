In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike

As a result of an enemy attack on the private sector of the city of Bohodukhiv, an entire family was killed. Rescuers pulled the bodies of three children and an adult man from under the rubble of a destroyed house, whose lives were cut short by a Russian drone hitting a residential building. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov's official data, two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl became victims of the terrorist attack. Also, a 34-year-old man who was in the house with the children at the time of the explosion died from his injuries at the scene.

Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased – the head of the region noted in his message.

In addition to the dead, a 74-year-old woman was injured. Currently, doctors are providing her with all necessary assistance, the condition of the victim is under the supervision of doctors.

At the site of the impact, work on dismantling structures and documenting the consequences of another war crime of the Russian army against the civilian population of Kharkiv region is being completed.

Russians attacked a private sector in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region: children are being searched for under the rubble, a pregnant woman was injured