In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM • 4298 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 11574 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 15118 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 15295 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 14455 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 17693 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23008 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15751 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 25230 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

As a result of a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv, an entire family died: two one-year-old boys, a two-year-old girl, and a 34-year-old man. A 74-year-old woman was injured.

In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike

As a result of an enemy attack on the private sector of the city of Bohodukhiv, an entire family was killed. Rescuers pulled the bodies of three children and an adult man from under the rubble of a destroyed house, whose lives were cut short by a Russian drone hitting a residential building. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov's official data, two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl became victims of the terrorist attack. Also, a 34-year-old man who was in the house with the children at the time of the explosion died from his injuries at the scene.

Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased

– the head of the region noted in his message.

In addition to the dead, a 74-year-old woman was injured. Currently, doctors are providing her with all necessary assistance, the condition of the victim is under the supervision of doctors.

At the site of the impact, work on dismantling structures and documenting the consequences of another war crime of the Russian army against the civilian population of Kharkiv region is being completed.

Russians attacked a private sector in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region: children are being searched for under the rubble, a pregnant woman was injured11.02.26, 00:34 • 172 views

