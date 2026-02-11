Russians attacked a private sector in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region: children are being searched for under the rubble, a pregnant woman was injured

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a private household in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, which led to the destruction of the house and a large-scale fire. A large-scale search and rescue operation has been deployed at the scene, as civilians, including minors, may be under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a 35-year-old pregnant woman was injured, and she is already receiving the necessary medical care. According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the situation at the impact site remains critical.

According to preliminary information, three children and a man are under the rubble of a private house – the head of the region reported in his official statement.

The enemy UAV strike caused residential buildings to catch fire, which complicates the work of rescue services. Currently, medics and psychologists are working with the relatives of the victims, and law enforcement officers are recording another crime against the civilian population.

At the impact site, State Emergency Service units, emergency medical teams, and dog handlers with search dogs are working continuously. The main efforts are focused on clearing the rubble and searching for people trapped.

Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: thousands of people left without electricity – OVA