08:12 PM • 3880 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 11162 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 14742 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 14947 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 14228 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 17512 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 22809 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15700 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 25025 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17702 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Russians attacked a private sector in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region: children are being searched for under the rubble, a pregnant woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Russian troops struck Bohodukhiv with a drone, destroying a house and causing a fire. Children and a man are being searched for under the rubble, a pregnant woman was injured.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a private household in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, which led to the destruction of the house and a large-scale fire. A large-scale search and rescue operation has been deployed at the scene, as civilians, including minors, may be under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a 35-year-old pregnant woman was injured, and she is already receiving the necessary medical care. According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the situation at the impact site remains critical.

According to preliminary information, three children and a man are under the rubble of a private house

– the head of the region reported in his official statement.

The enemy UAV strike caused residential buildings to catch fire, which complicates the work of rescue services. Currently, medics and psychologists are working with the relatives of the victims, and law enforcement officers are recording another crime against the civilian population.

At the impact site, State Emergency Service units, emergency medical teams, and dog handlers with search dogs are working continuously. The main efforts are focused on clearing the rubble and searching for people trapped.

Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: thousands of people left without electricity – OVA10.02.26, 23:44 • 612 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Bohodukhiv