08:12 PM • 2938 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 10149 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 13910 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 14159 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 13705 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 17181 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 22405 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15538 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 24538 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17590 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: thousands of people left without electricity – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia with a drone, causing a large-scale fire. More than 11,000 subscribers in two districts of the city were left without electricity.

Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: thousands of people left without electricity – OVA

Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia using an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a large-scale fire. The attack led to serious power outages in the city. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the enemy drone hit an infrastructure facility, where a fire immediately broke out.

Preliminarily, no one was injured. Due to the attack, more than 11,000 subscribers in two districts of the city are currently without electricity.

– the head of the region said in his official address.

Energy workers and rescuers promptly arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation. Work is currently underway to localize the fire and reconnect consumers to backup power lines.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged10.02.26, 16:58 • 2060 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia