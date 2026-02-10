Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: thousands of people left without electricity – OVA

Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia using an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a large-scale fire. The attack led to serious power outages in the city. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the enemy drone hit an infrastructure facility, where a fire immediately broke out.

Preliminarily, no one was injured. Due to the attack, more than 11,000 subscribers in two districts of the city are currently without electricity. – the head of the region said in his official address.

Energy workers and rescuers promptly arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation. Work is currently underway to localize the fire and reconnect consumers to backup power lines.

